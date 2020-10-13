South African golfer Jbe Kruger has withdrawn from the field in this week's Scottish Championship on the European Tour after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The tour said Kruger returned the positive test after a check on Monday as part of the pre-tournament screening process. He has been asymptomatic.

Kruger must isolate for a minimum 10 days in accordance with local guidelines in Scotland. The only contact to be identified was Kruger's wife, who is also his caddie.

The Scottish Championship begins Thursday at the Fairmont St. Andrews resort.