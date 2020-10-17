For the first time since the Players Championship was canceled in March after one round, the PGA Tour will allow a limited number of spectators at a U.S. event during next month's Houston Open.

The Bermuda Championship in two weeks will be the first to admit a limited number of spectators.

The Tour and the Houston Open announced Friday that up to 2,000 tickets would be available per day at $79 for the opening round and $109 per day for the remaining three rounds, prices that include food options.

The tour has not allowed spectators at events since returning from a 13-week break due to the coronavirus pandemic in June. The PGA Championship and U.S. Open were played without spectators, and the Masters will also not permit them when it is played next month.

The Houston Open is Nov. 5-8 and will require all spectators, volunteers and tournament workers to wear masks at all times while on the grounds.

The tournament has received commitments from Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day and Tony Finau. Phil Mickelson is also expected to play. The event is the week prior to the Masters.