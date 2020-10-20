For the first time, Augusta National is offering shirts, hats and other merchandise online because the Masters will not have fans next month for the first time.

But not just anybody can go on a shopping spree. The club is offering the online shopping only to patrons who are on record as having tickets. Those who obtain tickets or badges from a secondary source are not in the club's ledger and won't receive an access code.

The online system will allow the patrons of record to browse as often as they like, but they are allowed only two transactions.