Mitch Waite and Johannes Veerman lead a tight pack after the opening round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open with four-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan one shot behind.

Sullivan, the highest ranked player in the field, posted a six-under 65 after he birdied the final two holes in a low-scoring day.

This is just Waite's fourth European Tour start and he combined an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to finish the day on seven under.

America's Veerman didn't drop a shot and scored a mistake-free 64 to share the lead.

"I've just had a good attitude from the beginning of the week," Waite said. "I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain so I just need to get out there -- it's a scoreable track -- hit some good shots and see what we get out of it."

Sullivan is joined in third by Scotland's David Drysdale, former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson, Oman Open champion Sami Valimaki and France's Joel Stalter.

England's Richard McEvoy, Marcus Armitage, Will Enefer and David Horsey make up the next group at five under.

Play was suspended due to fading light with one hole to play for Oliver Farr and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano who were two off the pace. Two final groups will return on Friday to play the par-five last.