Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open at Aphrodite Hills Resort on October 30, 2020 in Paphos, Cyprus Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jamie Donaldson and Marcus Armitage both led in the second round of the Cyprus Open before proceedings were cut short due to fading light.

Donaldson, hailing from Wales, was on the final hole when the event was stopped. He previously had made six birdies and one bogey over the first 17 holes to make it to 11 under par so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, for Englishman Armitage, he made an eagle with five birdies and a solitary bogey in his first 15 holes to join Donaldson at the top of the leaderboard.

The pair will continue and complete their second rounds at 8 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.

Donaldson made par on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes under the setting sun before the event was stopped, whilst rival Artimage made par on the 15th before running out of daylight.

Scotland's David Drysdale missed his opportunity to join Armitage and Donaldson courtesy of a dropped shot at the 18th hole.

"A little disappointed to bogey the last. It was a poor lay-up and I got in trouble from there," he said speaking to the European Tour's website.

"On the other 17 holes there was some pretty solid golf, so I've got to be happy with it.

"There is a lot of golf to be played."