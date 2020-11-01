BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.

Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 35 feet and rolled his eagle try to 1 1/2 feet. After Furyk missed a 15-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory. The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Clarke shot a 62 -- with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway -- Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.

The 50-year-old Furyk also closed with a 68. He won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.

Langer, the 63-year-old German star who won the event in 2010 and 2019, shot 67.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at 15 under after a 66.

Karlsson (71) and Gene Sauers (68) followed at 14 under.

John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under. He was making his fourth start since revealing he has bladder cancer.