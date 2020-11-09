Can Augusta National contain Bryson DeChambeau?

AUGUSTA, GA. -- As Bryson DeChambeau changed his body, by eating anything he could get his hands on, by spending hours and hours of quarantine in the gym, adding weight to his frame and distance to his game, one lingering question always hung in the background: What is he going to do to Augusta National?

We're about to find out. Check out how right here.

By hitting his drives 20, 30, sometimes 40 yards past where he did just a year ago, he stockpiled top-10 finishes, won a few events and, in August, claimed his first major championship by overpowering famed and feared Winged Foot.

Even as he sat in the fading daylight next to the U.S. Open trophy, the conversation, like most in golf, shifted to the Masters. Will he overpower the place, make arguably the most famous and cherished golf course in the world bend to his will and his length?

"Every golf course you ever play, length is advantage, but I think what he could possibly do at Augusta National could be scary," two-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN golf analyst Andy North said. "It really could be."

At long last, here we are. After a seven-month delay from its original date in April because of the coronavirus pandemic, and 19 months since Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket, the Masters has arrived. And it's these five holes where he can distance himself from the field and win the Masters.