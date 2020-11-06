Former Latin America Amateur champion Joaquin Niemann has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from next week's Masters Tournament.

Niemann, 21, announced his withdrawal on Twitter, and the Masters confirmed he is no longer in the field.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result,'' Niemann wrote. "This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion. I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."

Niemann won the Latin America tournament in 2018 to qualify for the Masters that year. He missed the cut. He earned his way into the 2020 Masters by winning the 2019 Greenbrier on the PGA Tour.

Niemann had been playing well of late, with a sixth-place finish three weeks ago at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. He also finished third at the BMW Championship in August and was tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open. He is ranked 41st in the world.

There are not alternates for the Masters, so Niemann will not be replaced in the field. Past champions Trevor Immelman (2008) and Angel Cabrera (2009) also have withdrawn, meaning the field is at 93 players.

All players in the field are required to take a COVID-19 test before being able to participate in the tournament.