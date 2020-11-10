AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Jon Rahm might be using up all his good shots before the Masters even starts.

First, there was this on Monday at the par-3 fourth hole at Augusta National.

Impressive, right? Not until you see what went down Tuesday, which just so happened to be Rahm's 26th birthday.

It has long been tradition in Masters practice rounds for players to drop down a ball and skip one across the pond at the par-3 16th hole.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

How in the world is Rahm supposed to top all this? Maybe with a green jacket come Sunday?