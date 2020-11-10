The Masters' Champions Dinner is on, and Tiger Woods is picking the menu.

Since 1952, past winners of the green jacket gather before the event for a meal that is chosen by the previous year's winner. After the Masters was postponed from April to November because of the coronavirus, there was concern that the dinner would not take place.

Well, it's on. Woods told Golfworld that the event will be socially distanced, and it is expected that retired winners will not attend.

What are they eating? Sushi, steak and chicken fajitas, and three different desserts.

For the diners, it's a pretty basic menu and one Woods has picked before. In 1989, Sandy Lyle served haggis. Mike Weir served elk and wild boar in 2004. In 2009, Trevor Immelman served bobotie -- a baked minced meat specialty from South Africa.