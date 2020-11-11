Bryson DeChambeau discusses what he needs to do to win the Masters, saying he's an underdog to the field. (0:41)

Bryson DeChambeau is the consensus favorite to win the Masters and is attracting the most money from bettors at sportsbooks around the nation.

DeChambeau tops the Masters odds at 8-1 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. Dustin Johnson is next at 17-2 and is the only other golfer with single-digit odds. Jon Rahm is 10-1, followed by Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, who are each 12-1.

More money has been bet on DeChambeau than has been bet on any other golfer at multiple sportsbooks. As of Tuesday at DraftKings, more than twice as much money had been bet on DeChambeau as had been bet on any other golfer. DeChambeau, who broke through with his first major championship at the U.S. Open in September, had attracted more bets and more money than any other golfer in the field at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas.

Odds to Win the Masters Bryson DeChambeau 8-1 Dustin Johnson 17-2 Jon Rahm 10-1 Justin Thomas 12-1 Rory McIlroy 12-1 Xander Schauffele 14-1 Brooks Koepka 16-1 Hideki Matsuyama 25-1 Patrick Cantlay 25-1 Tony Finau 28-1 Bubba Watson 28-1 Patrick Reed 28-1 Collin Morikawa 30-1 Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill As of Wednesday morning

Defending champion Tiger Woods was seeing plenty of support at the betting window, despite long odds in the 35-1 range. Sportsbook operator BetMGM reported taking a $5,000 bet on Woods at 40-1 to win this week at Augusta National. The bet would net $200,000.

As of Tuesday, Phil Mickelson was the biggest liability for the SuperBook, vice president of risk and golf odds specialist Jeff Sherman said. Mickelson is 200-1 at the SuperBook.

"Anytime Mickelson is triple digits at a major, he sees support," Sherman said.

The Masters was moved from its normal April dates to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening round tees off Thursday at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.

The tournament will be up against the NFL and college football for the first time. DraftKings surveyed 1,000 people who identified as fans of both football and golf. Survey responses indicated that 53% of fans are more likely to prioritize watching the NFL versus the Masters.

DraftKings is offering a cross-sport proposition wager on which will be greater: DeChambeau's longest drive at the Masters or any NFL quarterback's passing yards. DeChambeau is a -400 favorite over the NFL quarterbacks.