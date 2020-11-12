Social media enjoys Bryson DeChambeau's first round at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau attempts to hit through the trees, but his shot ends up in the shrubbery, resulting in many people searching for his ball. He would record a double bogey on the hole. (0:53)

Bryson DeChambeau has finished his first round of the Masters, and it was something.

After crushing drives during practice, he came out with big statements about the course and how far he wanted to hit drives.

"I'm looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par-5s in two, no problem," DeChambeau told the media Tuesday. "If the conditions stay the way they are, that's what I feel like par is for me. "That's not me being big-headed. I can hit it as far as I want to ..."

Oh, and he hit it far. And sometimes wide. Sometimes into the bushes. DeChambeau, who started the tournament as the clear favorite, double-bogeyed the par-5 13th, but he rallied to finish at 2-under par and tied for 11th place.

Here are some of the social media reactions to sum up DeChambeau's wild first round at Augusta National.

Bryson "I'm treating the course like it's a par 67 " #themasters



Augusta: pic.twitter.com/UojmIZHmJw — Kyle Hewson (@Blackhawkz87) November 12, 2020

Don't talk smack about the course at the Masters. Just good advice.

Finally Bryson DeChambeau and me have something in common. 😂😂 https://t.co/TymHgcZ2Cw — Rich Osborne (@richwosborne) November 12, 2020

This is the 13th hole. Taking a 7 on the par-5 hole, his shots basically became a real-life "how it started/how it's going" meme if both sides were bad.

DeChambeau, who started his round on the 10th hole, sailed drives left on the 18th and first hole.

The fairway has not been Bryson's friend thus far. pic.twitter.com/P1GP4JIJf0 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) November 12, 2020

The errant shot on No. 1 saved the world from seeing a nude Nick Faldo.

"When he does, I will leap out of my [broadcast] tower and run around naked around Augusta National," Faldo, a CBS broadcaster for the Masters, told the media about the possibility of DeChambeau using his driver to reach the green on the 445-yard, par-4 first hole.

DeChambeau rallied and overcame some of the off-target drives. You might say he muscled his way to a decent finish Thursday.

Bryson has played his way back to 1-under 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BAmuSNFmm — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) November 12, 2020