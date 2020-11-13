        <
          Bryson DeChambeau's second round at the Masters has a meltdown, another search party and a dragging on social media

          3:45 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Another day and Bryson DeChambeau again needed a search party to find a shot at the Masters.

          During his first round Thursday, DeChambeau hooked a few tee shots left, and one required a trip into some shoulder-high bushes to find his ball. It was part of an up-and-down day for the player who entered the tournament as the favorite.

          Friday, on the par-4 third hole, he sent another shot left that seemed to mysteriously disappear in some deep, rain-soaked grass.

          "So you're saying if can't find it, it's a lost ball?" DeChambeau could be heard asking officials through the television microphones. That led to a rules issue and then a triple bogey on the third hole, followed by bogeys on three of the next four holes.

          Golf Twitter and amateur rules experts wasted little time roasting DeChambeau for the meltdown.