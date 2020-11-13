Bryson DeChambeau's second round at the Masters has a meltdown, another search party and a dragging on social media

Bryson DeChambeau gets unlucky and loses his ball in the thick of the rough. He would be forced to re-tee and end up with a triple bogey. (0:55)

Another day and Bryson DeChambeau again needed a search party to find a shot at the Masters.

During his first round Thursday, DeChambeau hooked a few tee shots left, and one required a trip into some shoulder-high bushes to find his ball. It was part of an up-and-down day for the player who entered the tournament as the favorite.

Friday, on the par-4 third hole, he sent another shot left that seemed to mysteriously disappear in some deep, rain-soaked grass.

Bryson DeChambeau finished with a triple bogey on No. 3 after losing his tee shot in the rough. He followed with a bogey on No. 4 and sits two shots below the projected cut line.



Friday's rounds are live now on ESPN ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/S2PQUWv7hu — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2020

"So you're saying if can't find it, it's a lost ball?" DeChambeau could be heard asking officials through the television microphones. That led to a rules issue and then a triple bogey on the third hole, followed by bogeys on three of the next four holes.

Golf Twitter and amateur rules experts wasted little time roasting DeChambeau for the meltdown.

Does this prove Augusta National is a sentient being? Call me a par 67, and I eat your golf ball, Bryson. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) November 13, 2020

Is Bryson dominating the course, or Bryson meltdown on the course the more entertaining Bryson? #themasters — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 13, 2020

Bryson to rules official: "So you are saying if we can't find it, it's a lost ball?" Well..... 🙄😂 — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) November 13, 2020

this bryson search party is soooo Bryson pic.twitter.com/GVrXqMyhSU — robert hanlon 📸 (@hanlon) November 13, 2020

2020 needs Bryson to miss the cut — bej (@bejnamllid) November 13, 2020