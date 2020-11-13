Checkout the highlights from Tiger Woods' second round of the Masters, posting an even par score card through 10 holes. (1:24)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A missed 4-foot par putt marred Tiger Woods' abbreviated second-round play Friday at the Masters, where he was just off the fairway on the 11th hole when play was halted due to darkness.

Woods, 44 and the defending champion, made his first bogey of the tournament when he missed from short range at the 350-yard par-4 third, a hole on which he layed up with an iron before narrowly missing a 13-foot birdie putt. He then failed to convert the short par putt, leading to what was a rather lackluster performance on a day when birdies were needed to climb the leaderboard.

Woods was even par through the 10 holes he played, with birdies at both par-5s, the second and the eighth. He also bogeyed the par-4 seventh.

That left Woods at 4 under for the tournament and in a tie for 22nd place, five strokes behind leaders Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer, who completed 36 holes at 135, 9 under par.

Jon Rahm is in a group a shot back at 8 under and still has six holes to play. Phil Mickelson is done at 5 under and in a tie for 19th place.

Woods and those who did not finish the second round will resume play at 7:30 a.m. Saturday (ESPN).

On the 11th, the five-time Masters champion hit a 314-yard drive down the left side of the fairway that came to rest in the rough, 203 yards from the pin. The horn then sounded halting play, although Woods had the option to complete the hole. He decided to mark his ball in the rough, which means he can clean it and place it when play resumes.

The 11th is one of the hardest holes on the course, but if Woods can get a par there, he still has two par 5s on the back nine to make up strokes and move up the leaderboard and into range of the leaders come Saturday.

Woods' bogey on the third was his first after 20 holes in tournament. It was his third-longest streak without a bogey in a major championship, bested only by two historic performances at the 2000 Open Championship (37 holes) and then the 2000 U.S. Open (22 holes).