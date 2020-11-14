Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week's LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women's Championship.

"Although we have been very cautious, unfortunately Mo and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are now self-isolating and working on contact tracing all those we have been in contact with," Ariya Jutanugarn posted on her Facebook page on Saturday in Thailand.

The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States but gave no further information.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 British Open and 2018 U.S. Women's Open, said her condition is improving but that she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing.