Golf fans react to Tiger Woods carding a 10 in the final round of the Masters

For Tiger Woods at the Masters, what a difference a year makes.
At the 2019 tournament, Woods saw those around him near the top of the leaderboard lose balls in the water at the par 3, 12th hole. With that, Woods would go on to win the tournament and his fifth green jacket
This year at Augusta National, not so much. Tiger carded a 10! A 10. According to the PGA Tour, it's the highest score Woods has recorded in his professional career.
Here's how the hole went for Woods:
Tiger Woods finds the water for the third time on No. 12.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020
He would go on to make a 10. pic.twitter.com/xNAdsu08Bt
Tiger imploded to card the first 10 of his career.— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) November 15, 2020
WATCH: https://t.co/7LkgSO65Ab pic.twitter.com/7ZH93cMvTs
Golf fans seemed to relate to Woods' struggle.
Tiger Woods 12th hole:— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 15, 2020
1. Tee shot into water
2. Drop
3. Wedge into water
4. Drop
5. Wedge into back bunker
6. Thins bunker shot into water
7. Drop
8. Bunker shot
9. Missed Putt
10. Putt#themasters pic.twitter.com/h4PfO5faR1
"Hey Tiger, what'd you have on 12?"#themasters #TigerWoods #amencorner #AugustaNational #wtf pic.twitter.com/kyIoU2L7F9— Cigarette Burns: A Movie Podcast (@cigburnspod) November 15, 2020
Rae's Creek doesn't play favorites.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods records a 10 on No. 12 with three water balls. pic.twitter.com/rd46aI48MY
Really can happen to the best! #TigerWoods #themasters pic.twitter.com/139hUaMxuT— Andrew Gibbins (@gibbinsa) November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods shooting a 10 on that par 3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GxVjSbxhVa— Gabagool (@JM_Rooney) November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods wins #TheMasters last year— Andrew Williams (@AMW_FC) November 15, 2020
Hole #12 ... pic.twitter.com/Vyo5bDbHXu
Tiger woods on 12... pic.twitter.com/z0k0R0KVsf— Craig Collins (@CraigerVol33) November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods making golf a lot more relatable on this hole 👌 pic.twitter.com/Wd8hsCMZdd— Ben (@Nuffield88) November 15, 2020
The only difference between me and Tiger Woods is that he follows his 10 with three birdies in four holes, while I simply head to the bar after a 10 pic.twitter.com/5b2vy6TMWy— Chris Callaway (@ccallaway33) November 15, 2020
I've been working for this for a long time but I can finally say that today, I am golfing better than tiger woods— Parmesan Lebron (@HTrucker69) November 15, 2020
Man, I remember when I shot a ball into the water twice while playing with @Wilburforce33. He looked at me and said "Are you done?" and I said no before shanking it into the woods.— DeadlySlob (@Deadlyslob) November 15, 2020
Looks like I'm the next Tiger Woods boys after that three ball water Number 12. #MastersGolf2020 pic.twitter.com/kJjrBdUuh8
I'm not sure I've ever been able to say I could do something in golf that Tiger Woods has done. But today he got a 10 on a par 3. That I can do. Thanks Tiger.— Steve Patterson (@patterballs) November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods hitting a 10 on a par 3..— Marc Jeffrey Podcast Show (@MJPodcastShow) November 15, 2020
Could only be the year 2020 🤣#TigerWoods #themasters pic.twitter.com/IjDrtBQbmJ