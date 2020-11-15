Golf fans react to Tiger Woods carding a 10 in the final round of the Masters

For Tiger Woods at the Masters, what a difference a year makes.

At the 2019 tournament, Woods saw those around him near the top of the leaderboard lose balls in the water at the par 3, 12th hole. With that, Woods would go on to win the tournament and his fifth green jacket

This year at Augusta National, not so much. Tiger carded a 10! A 10. According to the PGA Tour, it's the highest score Woods has recorded in his professional career.

Here's how the hole went for Woods:

Tiger Woods finds the water for the third time on No. 12.



He would go on to make a 10. pic.twitter.com/xNAdsu08Bt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

Tiger imploded to card the first 10 of his career.



WATCH: https://t.co/7LkgSO65Ab pic.twitter.com/7ZH93cMvTs — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) November 15, 2020

Golf fans seemed to relate to Woods' struggle.

Tiger Woods 12th hole:



1. Tee shot into water

2. Drop

3. Wedge into water

4. Drop

5. Wedge into back bunker

6. Thins bunker shot into water

7. Drop

8. Bunker shot

9. Missed Putt

10. Putt#themasters pic.twitter.com/h4PfO5faR1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 15, 2020

Rae's Creek doesn't play favorites.



Tiger Woods records a 10 on No. 12 with three water balls. pic.twitter.com/rd46aI48MY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020

