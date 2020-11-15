        <
          Golf fans react to Tiger Woods carding a 10 in the final round of the Masters

          1:04 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          For Tiger Woods at the Masters, what a difference a year makes.

          At the 2019 tournament, Woods saw those around him near the top of the leaderboard lose balls in the water at the par 3, 12th hole. With that, Woods would go on to win the tournament and his fifth green jacket

          This year at Augusta National, not so much. Tiger carded a 10! A 10. According to the PGA Tour, it's the highest score Woods has recorded in his professional career.

          Here's how the hole went for Woods:

          Golf fans seemed to relate to Woods' struggle.