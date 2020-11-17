ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Bill Haas has tested positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's RSM Classic this week at Sea Island.

Haas, who had received a sponsor exemption, is the 16th player to test positive since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June.

The RSM Classic is the 24th consecutive week of tour events, including the three majors.

Haas said he was disappointed to get the news and now wants to make sure he and his family are healthy. He must self-isolate for 10 days.

The final PGA Tour event of the year is Dec. 3-6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.