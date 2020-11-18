Three players at Sea Island test positive

The PGA Tour now has three players who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island.

Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander each received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after Bill Haas tested positive earlier in the week.

That's the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June, when four players tested positive in a span of a week. Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli had positive tests in Connecticut, and Harris English tested positive in Detroit. Two caddies also had positive tests that led to the precautionary withdrawal of their players, Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell.

Champ returned two negative tests and was allowed to play the following week.

Norlander said he had a COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning after noticing symptoms the night before.

That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.