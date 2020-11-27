Phil Mickelson breaks down how he plans to defeat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning with Charles Barkley as his partner. (1:44)

Charles Barkley has insisted his golf game has gotten better. We're about to find out as he teams with Phil Mickelson in a match against Steph Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon in Arizona.

The Match: Champions for Change will benefit historically Black colleges and universities.

We'll have the entire match covered, going hole by hole to see if Barkley's game can hold up with the cameras on.

Score: Barkley/Mickelson 1 up

No. 3: Par 4

Mickelson with one of his patented "bombs" off the tee to give Barkley a look at eagle. The eagles missed, but Mickelson walks in the 5-footer for another birdie and another win.

This will be fun but 3 of these fellows are about to find out why Phil Mickelson has his name on his bag ! #TheMatch — Kip Henley PGA looper ☮️ (@KipHenley) November 27, 2020

Result: Barkley/Mickelson win with birdie.

No. 2: Par 5

Another iron off the tee for Barkley, another good result.

Fairways Hit: 2 of 2. pic.twitter.com/ZDrTiG3xva — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2020

The solid tee ball gives Mickelson a go at the green in two. He gets it to the front edge, leaving Barkley with a 90-footer for eagle. He settles the lag putt 5 feet from the hole.

Peyton Manning might have just given Charles Barkley a new nickname: The Round Mound of Up and Down.

After Curry misses his birdie, Mickelson converts to even things back up.

Result: Barkley/Mickelson win with birdie.

No. 1: Par 4

Sure, Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson lost the first hole after Barkley's par putt slid by. But let's focus on what matters most: There is no hitch in Charles Barkley's swing.

Was that My Man Charles Wade Barkley hitting a draw into No. 1 Fairway?!?!?! — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 27, 2020

First swing of the day and Charles Barkley stripes an iron into the fairway. No, really, he did. "Going to be a long day for those two young fellas right there," Barkley says as he drives to his ball.

Barkley said he has been working hard on his game. And he went all Tiger Woods with his first swing, not even watching the flight of his ball. Instead, he just immediately bent over to pick up his tee.

Result: Curry/Manning win with par.