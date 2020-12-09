SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Less than a week after a golf cart accident sent Cristie Kerr to the hospital during a tournament, she will attempt to play in this week's U.S. Women's Open, her husband, Erik Stevens, told ESPN.

Kerr has been in discomfort after being treated for a bruised sternum and dislocated rib on Friday after the pre-dawn accident forced her to withdraw before the second round of the Volunteers of America Classic at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Kerr has been getting treatment all week and was able to play nine holes on Wednesday at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, where the first round of this year's final major will start Thursday. She is set to tee off on the first hole at 11:26 a.m. ET. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel. In a sign of improvement to her condition, Kerr was able to hit her driver Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Kerr has 20 career LPGA wins and two majors, including the 2007 U.S. Women's Open.

The accident also landed Kerr's caddie, Matt Gelczis, in the hospital but both were discharged later that day, according to Golfweek.