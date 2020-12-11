The PGA Tour's effort to bring spectators back to golf tournaments will proceed slowly into 2021, with only the Waste Management Phoenix Open looking to have a significant number of fans on site.

The tour confirmed that it sent a memo to players outlining its plans through February, with most of the tournaments limited to a small number of family and guests.

The Phoenix tournament, which traditionally has the biggest turnout of any event over the sprawling TPC Scottsdale -- often more than 500,000 spectators for the week, will be limited to up to 8,000 spectators per day, with limited seating at what is normally a raucous 16th hole.

That is by far the most that will be allowed at any tournament since the restart of events in June following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown for 13 weeks.

The Memorial Tournament in July had originally sought to have 8,000 fans per day, but those plans were scrapped the week prior to the event. Since then, only the Bermuda Championship -- with about 500 per day -- and the Houston Open -- which allowed 2,000 -- have had spectators.

The first event of 2021, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, will have limited corporate hospitality but the Sony Open as well as the American Express Championship, Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and and Genesis Invitational will have limited or no spectators, with various allowances for players to bring family members, guests and agents.