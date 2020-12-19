Watch Charlie Woods smash a 5-wood and make an eagle as Tiger Woods looks on

There have been glimpses of 11-year-old Charlie Woods' golf swing. Some social media footage leaked out into the world. Then this week, some range sessions next to his famous father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship.

With the cameras on, it took three holes for Charlie to post his first highlight-reel moment.

In the scramble format on Saturday, Tiger and Charlie used Charlie's drive. Then they used his perfect 5-wood from 175 yards. Then they used his putt. So, yes, the 11-year-old made eagle on his own ball.

"That's your first eagle," Tiger tells Charlie as they walk off the green, everybody with big smiles.