Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman said on social media Sunday he's in the hospital after a positive coronavirus test.

Norman, 65, said he's getting an antibody treatment in Florida and hopes to be released on Sunday.

"I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before," the caption on Norman's Instagram post said.

On Thursday night, the Australian posted a video on Instagram saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.