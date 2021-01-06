        <
        >

          Westwood and McDowell back resumption of recreational golf

          After the lockdown of recreational golf courses, British golfers Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell have advocated for courses to reopen. Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
          1:12 PM ET
          ESPN

          British golfers Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell have backed calls for the resumption of recreational golf in England after courses were temporarily closed.

          Under the new lockdown restrictions announced by Boris Johnson earlier this week, recreational golf courses have been forced to close.

          Westwood and McDowell have both promoted an online petition for the courses to reopen, which has received over 58,000 signatures in 24 hours.

          The pair shared the post on social media in a bid to raise awareness and gain more signatures.

          England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said that "the physical and mental wellbeing" of millions of people across the country could be helped should the government reopen courses.

          "In excess of two million golfers could have been looked after here differently," Tomlinson said to the BBC.

          "That community could have been able to exercise in a different way. It could have taken the strain form public places, parks to be done in a regulated fashion. It is a real shame."