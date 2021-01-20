D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event, The American Express, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He was replaced in the field by Michael Gellerman.

Trahan is the 22nd player to test positive since the tour returned to competition in June following a three-month shutdown.

This is the third straight event of 2021 in which a player has tested positive either onsite or from pre-travel screening at home. Jim Herman had to withdraw from the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a positive test before leaving for Maui, and Jhonattan Vegas tested positive at the Sony Open.