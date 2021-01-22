Mark Hubbard unveils the strangest putting stroke you will ever see

Mark Hubbard was having an awful day at the American Express and was headed toward a certain missed cut.
Since he struggled throughout his second round with the putter, he tried something a little different at the ninth, his final hole of the day.
You have to see it to believe it.
Well, this is a new one. 🤷♂️#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/5Ufc6mb0F4— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2021
OK, maybe you need to see it again.
A closer look.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2021
Well done, @HomelessHubbs. pic.twitter.com/SdlT6jI5IZ
Hubbard needed 31 putts for a second-round 76, which left him well outside the cut line and 11 shots behind the leaders.
It's unlikely he'll stick with this, uh, new approach to putting.