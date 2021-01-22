Mark Hubbard unveils the strangest putting stroke you will ever see

Mark Hubbard was having an awful day at the American Express and was headed toward a certain missed cut.

Since he struggled throughout his second round with the putter, he tried something a little different at the ninth, his final hole of the day.

You have to see it to believe it.

OK, maybe you need to see it again.

Hubbard needed 31 putts for a second-round 76, which left him well outside the cut line and 11 shots behind the leaders.

It's unlikely he'll stick with this, uh, new approach to putting.