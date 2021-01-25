The PGA of America has named Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the host site for the 2022 PGA Championship, replacing Trump Bedminster, which was dropped by the organization two weeks ago.

The tournament, which will be held May 19-22, 2022, will be played at a longtime major championship venue that has previously hosted five PGA Championships, including the 2007 PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods.

The PGA pulled the tournament from Trump's New Jersey course in the aftermath of the events of Jan. 6, in which pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Those events pushed the organization to move the 2022 PGA to another venue despite less-than-ideal timing given the championship was just more than 15 months away from being played.

Located in Bedminster, New Jersey, approximately 45 miles west of New York City, Trump National was home to the 2017 U.S. Women's Open, which caused the United States Golf Association to have to defend its choice after Trump had made insensitive remarks about immigrants while campaigning for office in 2015.

Major championship locations are often awarded years in advance, due to the amount of planning that is required to stage them. The Bedminster announcement was made May, 1, 2014, under a different PGA of America regime.

Getting the notice so late is not ideal, but the Senior PGA Championship is being played at Southern Hills this year, which means a team is already in place, and the working relationship should help the turnaround proceed easier.

Southern Hills also hosted the 2001 U.S. Open won by Retief Goosen and the 1994 PGA Championship won by Nick Price. Tommy Bolt (1958) and Hubert Green (1977) also won U.S. Opens at Southern Hills.

This year's PGA Championship is scheduled for May 20-23 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where Rory McIlroy won the 2012 championship.