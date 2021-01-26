Davis Love III has been named captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team for the competition against an International squad for the event that was postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love, 56, was a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain and will be an assistant to captain Steve Stricker this year when that competition is held at Whistling Straits.

The Presidents Cup will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 22-25, 2022. South Africa's Trevor Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters and assisted Ernie Els at the 2019 Presidents Cup, was named captain of the International team last year.

Love was the captain when the U.S. suffered an excruciating Ryder Cup defeat at Medinah in 2012, and was tabbed again in 2016, as the U.S. beat the Europeans at Hazeltine. It is one of just three U.S. victories since 1993.

In addition to being captain in those years, Love assisted Fred Couples at the 2013 Presidents Cup, Jay Haas at the 2015 Presidents Cup, Stricker at the 2017 Presidents Cup and Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

"It's a tremendous honor,'' Love said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. "My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I'm thrilled be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September. The U.S. team has been guided by some of the game's all-time greats since 1994, and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the Cup.''

Love played in six Presidents Cups and went 16-8-4 in his matches.

The United States leads the competition 11-1-1 and has won eight in a row following a tie in 2013.