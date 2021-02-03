Augusta National and the Masters Tournament are partnering with a local health organization -- and donating $1 million -- to help COVID-19 vaccinations on property donated by the club.

Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday that Augusta National is providing property in the Washington Square shopping center to serve as a central vaccination site for the area and it will be operated by Augusta University Health.

Augusta National and the Community Foundation for Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) are each making $1 million contributions to help with funding for the Washington Square location as well as the opening of pop-up clinics in underserved communities.

"Helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations is another meaningful way to do more for our neighbors in the Augusta community that has supported the Masters Tournament for more than 80 years,'' Ridley said. "We hope these resources will have an immediate impact on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable and our community at large through more vaccinations.''

In March 2020, Augusta National and CSRA coordinated a joint $2 million donation to expand local COVID-19 testing.