Coming off his victory at the Saudi International, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. No reason was given.

Johnson's withdrawal leaves the field without a top-10 player and only three in the top 20.

Johnson has won at Pebble Beach twice and come in second two more times.

Due to COVID-19 protocols this year, the tournament will not have its traditional amateur element.