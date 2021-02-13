Golf is hard: Francesco Molinari hits a ground ball off the first tee at Pebble Beach

The first tee can be a nervous place. The first tee at Pebble Beach? Yeah, that adds another layer of nerves.

But the professionals, especially someone like Francesco Molinari, who has a major championship, aren't like the rest of us.

Well, maybe they are ...

Stay dry out there today. 🌧



There are no breakfast balls on the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/ARuLuiJfEr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2021

For the record, his opening shot went just 70 yards, not making it past the forward tee box. He scrambled his way to an opening bogey, avoiding a big number to start his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, entered Saturday at 5 under, 7 shots behind 36-hole leader Jordan Spieth.