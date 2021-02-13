Golf is hard: Francesco Molinari hits a ground ball off the first tee at Pebble Beach

The first tee can be a nervous place. The first tee at Pebble Beach? Yeah, that adds another layer of nerves.
But the professionals, especially someone like Francesco Molinari, who has a major championship, aren't like the rest of us.
Well, maybe they are ...
For the record, his opening shot went just 70 yards, not making it past the forward tee box. He scrambled his way to an opening bogey, avoiding a big number to start his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, entered Saturday at 5 under, 7 shots behind 36-hole leader Jordan Spieth.