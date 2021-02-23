The PGA Championship will cap attendance at 10,000 spectators per round when it is played on The Ocean Course in South Carolina in May.

The PGA of America announced the decision Tuesday. The move to play the May 20-23 event with limited spectator capacity due to coronavirus concerns was made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, area medical authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson said that organizers hoped to open the event to the same sellout crowds as nine years ago but that he was grateful to have any golf fans on hand for this one.

Collin Morikawa won last year's event at TPC Harding Park in front of no spectators. There were an estimated 30,000 people per day when Rory McIlroy won the 2012 event on Kiawah Island.