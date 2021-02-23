Tiger Woods' accident brings out well wishes from across the world

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County early Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Woods, 45 suffered multiple leg injuries according to his agent and rescue personnel had to extricate him from the windshield of his vehicle with the Jaws of Life. A police source said that Woods' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Woods, who had been rehabbing from a Dec. 23 back procedure, was in surgery as of Tuesday afternoon.

People from around the sports world and beyond came together to wish for Woods' recovery on social media.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger's accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Praying for you Brotha @TigerWoods 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it's not as serious as appears. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2021

Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021