The Los Angeles County sheriff says Tiger Woods was "not drunk" during the rollover that seriously injured the golf superstar Tuesday, saying the single-vehicle crash was "purely an accident."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would not be filing any charges against Woods pertaining to the crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Villanueva said the department is considering it an accident, which could lead to a misdemeanor at most.

"He was not drunk," Villanueva said Wednesday on Instagram Live. "We can throw that one out."

As part of a statement on Woods' official Twitter account, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said in part that Woods had suffered multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg, and he had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery.

Woods, 45, was "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," according to another part of the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.