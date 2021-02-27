Marty Smith reports the latest on Tiger Woods' recovery and explains why he was transferred to another hospital Wednesday night. (1:30)

Tiger Woods is "recovering and in good spirits" after undergoing follow-up procedures on his leg injuries Friday morning, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Woods had his procedures at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was transferred Wednesday night following the single-vehicle crash the day before that left him with serious injuries to his right leg.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," the statement read. "We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."

Woods, 45, was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, which is located about 18 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," according to Dr. Anish Mahajan.

On Tuesday, Mahajan said Woods suffered multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg and had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery.

Two separate sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Woods suffered an injury to his talus bone, which connects the bottom of the lower leg to the top of the foot. The bone is a pivot point for motion. Sources say that screws were likely inserted into the area to help it heal and, if all goes well, eventually allow for normal movement.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a Level 1 trauma center, meaning it is qualified to provide the most comprehensive surgical and other care for such injuries. Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute that has catered to professional athletes and a rehabilitation program for sports-related and orthopedic injuries.

ESPN's Bob Harig and The Associated Press contributed to this report.