Former Masters champion Danny Willett had to withdraw from the Players Championship on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test taken as part of the PGA Tour weekly protocols.

Willett, who tied for 31st last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is the first player since Padraig Harrington at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last month to test positive.

So far in 10 weeks on the PGA Tour 2021, seven players have been forced to withdraw from events due to positive in-home or on-site tests.