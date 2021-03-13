The Players honors Tiger Woods and the 'better than most' putt 20 years later

It might just be one of the most famous putts in golf history. And this year, it turns 20 years old. In 2001, on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, eventual champion Tiger Woods stood on the very back edge of the famous island green, staring at a 60-footer to the front-left hole at the par-3 17th.

Two putts and a par was the goal. Halfway there it was clear, as NBC announcer Gary Koch would describe, the putt was "better than most."

Last month, Woods was involved in a serious single-car accident in Los Angeles. He is recovering from significant leg injuries at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Though Woods was not at TPC Sawgrass this week, the Players decided to commemorate the moment and honor him.

So tournament organizers put the pin in the same spot as it was in 2001. And the flag, instead of the standard one used on the other holes, had the words "Better Than Most" and "TW" and the date of the putt "March 24, 2001."

Woods won the Players twice -- in 2001 and again in 2013.