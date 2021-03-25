The spectators who will be allowed to attend the Masters in two weeks will no longer be required to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter, Augusta National announced.

The tournament, which begins April 8, will have a limited number of spectators on-site, although the exact figures have not been disclosed.

The 2020 tournament was postponed to November, and only members and their spouses along with player guests could attend.

"Patrons with practice round tickets, daily tournament tickets and series badges will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, as previously published,'' an email to patrons said. "While proof of testing will not be required for the ticket holders listed above, they should consider taking a COVID-19 test before traveling to Augusta.''

The club also said the stipulation does not apply to other patron groups, such as those who hold tickets to Berckmans Place, a hospitality venue. Players, caddies, media, members and their guests will all be required to be tested.

The PGA Tour recently began allowing spectators in bigger numbers at its events in Florida and this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.