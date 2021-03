AUSTIN, Texas -- Sergio Garcia advanced in a sudden-death playoff with a hole-in-one on the fourth extra hole of the Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday.

Garcia hit 9-iron that landed just beyond the hole and rolled back a few inches.

That gave him a victory over Lee Westwood and sends the Spaniard into the knockout stage of the weekend for the third straight time at Austin Country Club.

Ian Poulter went on to win his group with a perfect record in round-robin play.