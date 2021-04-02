Brooks Koepka announces engagement to actress Jena Sims

If my Instagram discover page is to be believed -- you can never be too certain with content posted on April Fools' Day -- Brooks Koepka is engaged. Koepka's longtime girlfriend, actress Jena Sims, shared the news on her grid with the caption "Forever is no joke."

The four-time PGA Tour major champion reposted Sims' post to his story, writing "FINALLY ..."

Upon thorough social media sleuthing, it was revealed that the 30-year-old golfer popped the question on March 3, 2021 on the beach in Jupiter, Florida, while the couple rocked envy-inducing Nike footwear.

You'll notice Koepka's now fiancee was prepared for their engagement with a dress that says "yes" (last slide). Unprecedented readiness. I also would be remiss if I didn't share that one of the films on Sims' IMDB page is the cinematic masterpiece that was "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming." The more you know. Oh, and congrats to the happy couple!