        <
        >

          Brooks Koepka announces engagement to actress Jena Sims

          Steph Chambers/Getty Images
          9:34 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
            Close
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
            Follow on Twitter

          If my Instagram discover page is to be believed -- you can never be too certain with content posted on April Fools' Day -- Brooks Koepka is engaged. Koepka's longtime girlfriend, actress Jena Sims, shared the news on her grid with the caption "Forever is no joke."

          The four-time PGA Tour major champion reposted Sims' post to his story, writing "FINALLY ..."

          Upon thorough social media sleuthing, it was revealed that the 30-year-old golfer popped the question on March 3, 2021 on the beach in Jupiter, Florida, while the couple rocked envy-inducing Nike footwear.

          You'll notice Koepka's now fiancee was prepared for their engagement with a dress that says "yes" (last slide). Unprecedented readiness. I also would be remiss if I didn't share that one of the films on Sims' IMDB page is the cinematic masterpiece that was "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming." The more you know. Oh, and congrats to the happy couple!