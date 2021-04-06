Andy North is confident in Dustin Johnson's ability to repeat as a 2021 Masters champion. (1:45)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Dustin Johnson will begin his defense of the Masters title Thursday at 10:30 a.m. along with England's Lee Westwood and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

The tournament begins with an honorary starter ceremony involving Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters. They start at 7:45 a.m., with the first tee time at 8 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, coming off a victory Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith go off last at 2 p.m.

Among some other notable groupings: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland at 10:06 a.m.; Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 10:18 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at 10:42 a.m.; Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger and Paul Casey at 10:54 a.m.; Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler at 1:12 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau is with Adam Scott and Max Homa at 1:36 p.m., followed by Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen and Justin Thomas at 1:48 p.m.

The 85th Masters has a starting field of 88 players. A cut after 36 holes will be made to the top 50 and ties.