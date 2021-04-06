Dustin Johnson's brother and caddie is having his own Masters 'Champions Dinner'

Dustin Johnson faced a lot of criticism when he put his brother, Austin, on his bag; now Dustin and Austin are Masters champions. The two reflect on their journey, which began as kids just 75 miles from Augusta in Irmo, South Carolina. (3:57)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- On Tuesday of Masters week, every former winner who wants to attend comes to Augusta National for the Champions Dinner. It is one sports' most exclusive dinner parties.

This year, defending champion Dustin Johnson is the host. This is his menu.

His brother, Austin, who is Johnson's caddie and was on the bag in November when DJ set the tournament record at 20 under, is not on the guest list for the Champions Dinner. You have to have a green jacket and a Masters win to get in.

Well, Austin has to eat. So he planned his own "Champions Dinner."

Oh, to be able to compare the bills.