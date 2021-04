The LPGA Tour says the final event of its three-tournament Asia swing has been canceled. The Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China was scheduled for May 13-16, following tournaments in Singapore and Thailand.

The LPGA said the cancellation was due to current health concerns and travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, and the decision was guided by the China Golf Association, which oversees all golf events in China.

The event is expected to return to the schedule in 2022.