Tommy Fleetwood drops in the ace on the 16th hole at the Masters. (0:59)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tommy Fleetwood has made the 23rd ace in Masters history.

Fleetwood holed out the 170-yard shot at the famed 16th hole, raising his arms in triumph when the ball bounced a couple of times and rolled straight into the cup.

Amazingly, it was the second straight tournament in which Fleetwood has made a hole-in-one. He had another two weeks ago at the Match Play Championship.

Even with the ace, Fleetwood was 2 over for the round with two holes to play.