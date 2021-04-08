Tommy Fleetwood drops in the ace on the 16th hole at the Masters. (0:59)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tommy Fleetwood had no birdies in the opening round of the Masters. A hole-in-one made him smile anyway.

Fleetwood made an ace on the 170-yard 16th hole Thursday, raising his arms in triumph when the ball bounced a couple of times and rolled straight into the cup. It was the 32nd hole-in-one in Masters history, and of those, 23 have come on the 16th.

Fleetwood finished the day with four bogeys and the ace and shot a 2-over 74.

There were no aces at the Masters last year; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau both made one at the 16th in 2019.

Amazingly, it was the second straight tournament in which Fleetwood has made a hole-in-one. He had another two weeks ago at the Match Play Championship.

