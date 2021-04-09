Abraham Ancer unknowingly touched the sand with his club before making his third stroke on the 15th hole from a greenside bunker on Thursday and was assessed a 2-stroke penalty following the first round of the Masters.

Ancer had originally signed for a 73 and exited the scoring area. But video was reviewed by Augusta National's rules committee for a possible breach of Rule 12.2b(1), which states that touching the sand in a bunker behind the ball results in a penalty.

Since it was deemed visible to the naked eye, a penalty was assessed. Had it not been visible, Ancer would not have been penalized.

Ancer expressed his disappointment over the penalty on his Twitter account.

"I was just informed that I have been assessed a 2 stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15," Ancer wrote. "While I'm gutted, I can't wait to get after it tomorrow."

Ancer's score on the par-5 15th went from a 6 to an 8. He was even par for the round at the time and ended with a 75.