Adam Sandler has entered the Will Zalatoris-Masters chat

Will Zalatoris pulls within two strokes of Hideki Matsuyama after he saves par with a long putt on hole 18. (0:29)

Will Zalatoris wowed all week at his Masters debut -- finishing 9-under on Sunday with rounds of 70-68-71-70 -- but his exceptional play at Augusta National wasn't the only thing that had people talking. Any fan of Adam Sandler's cult classic "Happy Gilmore" immediately recognized that 24-year-old Zalatoris bore a striking resemblance to a certain caddy from the 1996 Waterbury Open.

Gilmore, er, Sandler himself couldn't resist sending well wishes to the "punk" who was by his side while he weathered the highs and lows of Happy's erratic golf game as he entered the final day of tournament play in second place:

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

While Zalatoris' appearance has been likened to everyone from Owen Wilson to Wayne Gretzky, the golfer himself has embraced the comparisons to Happy Gilmore's caddy, as exhibited by the phrase "Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy" engraved on his club.