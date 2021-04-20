Seamus Power of Ireland has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Power was replaced in the PGA Tour's only official team event by Zack Sucher, who will partner with David Hearn of Canada.

Power is the 30th player to test positive, either at a tournament or testing at home in advance of traveling, since the tour returned the second week in June. This was the first positive test on the PGA Tour since Gary Woodland a month ago at the Honda Classic.

The PGA Tour is strongly encouraging its players and caddies to get COVID-19 vaccines, sending a memo Monday that outlined how it will eventually stop on-site testing while also attempting to debunk some of the myths associated with the shots.

In the memo obtained by ESPN's Bob Harig, the tour said while it will not mandate vaccination, it will require those who do not get vaccinated to still be tested each week for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival on-site and at their own expense. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to withdraw and be subject to contact tracing and quarantine procedures.

The tour said on-site testing will cease at the end of June.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.