Tyrrell Hatton, No. 8 in the world golf rankings, has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook after becoming the fourth player to test positive for the coronavirus this week.

"I will now be self isolating under the CDC guidelines," Hatton wrote on Twitter. "I wish everyone well this week and look forward to being back out on tour soon."

He will be replaced in the field by first alternate Kiradech Aphibarnrat, the PGA Tour said Tuesday.

Will Gordon and Brice Garnett withdrew after a positive test on Monday, and Sepp Straka also withdrew earlier Tuesday after testing positive.

This is the fourth PGA Tour event since golf resumed in June with at least three positive coronavirus test results, and the second time in the past six tournaments.

Three players tested positive at the Honda Classic in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.