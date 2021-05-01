China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies -- including three in the last four holes -- took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"I wasn't really paying attention to the leaderboard because to me, the front nine was a little sketchy," Lin said. "I made two three-putts, weird mistakes and left birdie putts short.

"So going into the back nine which I thought was the tougher nine, I didn't really expect to play that well but I also knew there are still lots of opportunities, so just needed to stay really patient. The last couple holes were unreal."